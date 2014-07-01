Matias Vecino has arrived in Milan. The midfielder from Fiorentina arrived a short time ago at Milan's Central Station, where he did not make any statements. Tomorrow the midfielder will undergo his official medical exams with Inter and start his adventure in a Nerazzurri uniform.

Matias Vecino and Inter are getting closer and closer. The confirmation came from Fiorentina, which in an official statement writes: "ACF Fiorentina announces that FC Internazionale has expressed the intention to acquire the rights to the sporting services of the footballer Matias Vecino using his release clause.The Viola Club therefore authorizes, the player to make preparatory medical visits to the definition of the agreement."

Vecino will be the second Fiorentina midfielder to move to Inter this summer, following his teammate Borja Valero in the same direction. Now with Uruguayan Vecino coming into the squad, the imminent departure of Medel should be approaching very soon.