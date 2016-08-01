Liverpool FC released a statement on their homepage moments ago confirming the signing of Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.



The transfer will go through when the transfer window opens in January and the transfer fee of £75 million is a new world record for a defender.







The statement reads: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk. The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018. The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."





