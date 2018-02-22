Viviano reveals what Chiellini told Juve team-mates after Real Madrid defeat
17 April at 22:20Juventus are still under shock from their UCL elimination at the hands of Real Madrid. Sampdoria keeper Emiliano Viviano spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) about Giorgio Chiellini, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Juve after the Real Madrid defeat? Well we knew that they were going to be angry and we now have to respond in the right way after this heavy defeat. We have to have a winning mentality, this is what makes Juve so strong. As Juve had a 3-0 lead against us, Chiellini told his teammates: " Let's not stop here, this is an important game for us for the league title". He then said: "To play like we did in Madrid is easy but it is against Crotone that the difference will be made...".
"Sampdoria? Well we improved a lot that's for sure, we have to keep doing so. Giampaolo is a great coach and even if we sold some important players over the past few months, we did a great job replacing them. National team ? Well other than Buffon, there are some solid young keepers like Donnarumma, Perin and others. Buffon's heir? Perin has done the most in his career so far but Donnarumma is great and has been incredible at such a young age...".
