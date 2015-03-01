Vrenna: ‘Montella didn’t want to sell Cutrone’

20-year-old Patrick Cutrone is enjoying a breakthrough moment of his career, having started against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Inter. And yet this season could have unfolded very differently for the Como native.



During an interview with Tuttosport, Crotone director general Raffaele Vrenna said: “We had excellent reports on the boy and enjoy excellent relations with the AC Milan management – technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone.



“Last summer, we almost closed a deal to sign him, but we had to wait for the Rossoneri to buy another striker as a replacement, which was not easy while they were locked in Europa League qualification rounds. Given how he played in friendlies and indeed in Europe, Vincenzo Montella decided that he should stay at Milanello. We realised that there was no chance of him joining after he scored against us in the opening round of Serie A fixtures.”



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)