Atletico Madrid has announced that Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko has signed a contract extension in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old, who has been linked with a move to both Juventus and Napoli, has extended his stay until the summer of 2022.



Having had previous experience in Serie A with both Genoa and Sassuolo, Vrsalijko had been expected to return to the peninsula in the summer and whilst the top two in the current standings are still believed to be ready to up their interest ahead of next season, Atleti have now sent a clear message to both of them that they intend keeping hold of the player.