Walter Samuel: "Batistuta & Icardi very similar"

Former Inter and AS Roma defender Walter Samuel was interviewed by Sky Sport Italia about the upcoming fixture between his to former sides on Sunday night.



The Argentinian defender began by analysing the situation both teams are going through now saying that: "For now both teams are in the same situation, they both dropped off after they started very strong. On the contrary, Eusebio Di Francesco made many skeptics change his mind and Luciano Spalletti immediately took over Inter. A decline is normal and the second part of the season is still to be played. They are both in difficulty but I hope they can both get to the Champions League, they deserve it and I would really like to see some Champions League matches in Milan with Inter. Both deserve to be there."



Samuel was asked to compare Mauro Icardi with Gabriel Batistuta saying: "They are both penalty area strikers and have a lot of similarities. Icardi is also in need of crosses and assists to score, neither player goes a lot down the pitch to take the ball."



In conclusion Samuel was asked to choose between Icardi and Dzeko saying: "Difficult to choose between them. Dzeko's mobility makes him a very important player but if we look at the numbers Icardi is a penalty area striker. Dzeko is different cause he moves more."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)