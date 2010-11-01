Walter Zenga to take over Crotone

Former Palermo and Catania coach Walter Zenga is tipped to take over the vacant coaching position at Crotone after Davide Nicola resigned.



According to several reports in Italy, Zenga has agreed terms with the club and is expected to be in Calabria today to sign the contract before being officially unveiled as the club's new manager and could be in charge of Sunday's fixture against Sassuolo.



The duration of the contract is reportedly until the end of this season. Zenga was reportedly selected over the likes of Di Biasi and Nesta due to the enthusiasm he showed in taking over the vacant position whilst the other candidates asked for time to consider the offer.