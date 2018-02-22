The wife of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, who also acts as the player's agent, Wanda Nara, has been speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport. Having watched her husband score four goals in last weekend’s 5-0 demolition of Sampdoria, she began by explaining that; “Mauro is quality both on and off the field. He’s always in the penalty area when he is playing and he is always present in everyday life.”



Asked about whether the two had been in contact prior to Sunday’s game, she stated that; “We usually write to each other before the game then he turns his mobile off. On Sunday I only asked if he had brought his commemorative boots home with him to celebrate scoring 100 goals.”



When it was put to her that he had actually scored 103 career goals, in the stadium where his career really began, she replied; “He will always remain linked to Sampdoria, we still have many friends in Genoa and when we go back there we always go to our favourite restaurant.”



She was then asked about comments made by Samp President Massimo Ferrero who explained after the match that the reason he scored four times against his old club was that she stimulates him, Wanda laughed as she replied; “I know Ferrero, I have nothing to do with the goals of Mauro…”



On life as a family, she explained that; “He’s always here, organizing something for the children. His daughters are in love with him and when he’s not here, Francesca is always asking where he is. Our son, Valentino, is already playing with the Inter academy and Mauro is always giving him advice to have fun but respect your opponent.”



On his long-term future, and whether it would be with the Nerazzurri, she explained that; “I cannot predict the future but what I can say is that we like the project being undertaken by the Zhang family. They have the desire to grow the club and return it to being one of Europe’s best.”



So would Champions League qualification determine his future? “He’s been here for a while without Champions League football.”

On his relationship with coach Luciano Spalletti; “They have a good relationship, one that is sincere which it has to be between coach and captain. Spalletti is helping him grow as a player.”



On a possible renewal; “Mauro does his talking on the field, that’s where he needs to make the noise. We are very relaxed about it and we are confident of agreeing to a new deal.”



On a potential wage increase and buy-out clause; “When you renew it’s important to improve the situation but we have not yet considered any new figures.”



On this summer’s World Cup; “Mauro always says that the squad that will go to Russia will have earned their place. Argentina has a lot of great strikers and you have to score regularly to get into Sampaoli’s squad. Despite not having picked him for these upcoming friendlies, he’s aware of what Mauro is doing on the field.”



Asked whether Lautaro Martinez will arrive in July and whether she knew him, she replied; “Not in person,but Mauro is ready to welcome him at Appiano Gentile as he does with all Inter’s new players.”



Finally, his relationship with Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic; “It’s normal. Mauro does not speak with the media very often so it’s easy to invent stories suggesting all is not well.”