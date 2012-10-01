Wanda Icardi: "I hope Mauro stays at Inter for life but it depends on the club"

Wanda Icardi, the agent and wife of Inter captain Mauro Icardi was interviewed by Italian TV channel Canale 5 regarding the rumours surrounding her husband being on his way to Real Madrid.



Wanda stated that: "Mauro's and our childrens hearts are black and blue. W e always hope to stay at Inter, it depends on the club. I don’t know anything about Real Madrid, so I won’t say no and I won’t say yes. If it were up to Mauro he’d stay at Inter for life, but then there are other things we can’t know. We hope so though."



Wanda then spoke about her relationship with Icardi stating that: "I had already ended my relationship with Maxi Lopez before we got to know each other. I trust Mauro a lot if I hadn't I wouldn't have introduced him to my children."



Now the relationship has healed with her former husband stating that: "time heals all wounds, we are all much calmer. We all celebrated Constantino's birthday together."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)