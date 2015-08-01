Wanda Nara admits two top clubs want Icardi amid Real and Man Utd links

Mauro Icardi’s agent/wife Wanda Nara talked about the future of the Argentinean striker with Il Corriere dello Sport. Icardi has been linked with Psg, Manchester United and Real Madrid and his representative has admitted that two top clubs want to sign him.



“I haven’t met Piero Ausilio yet. There a couple of top clubs that want to sign Icardi. I am in charge of his future. New contract talks have not begun yet but I always talk to Ausilio.”



“Icardi had had many chances to leave Inter but he didn’t. Other players would have thought about it but he has always wanted to stay at the club. My job is to find the best solutions for his future. At the end we’ll decide what’s the best thing for Mauro.”



“Raiola? Mauro is happy with my job and doesn’t want to change agent. I really respect Raiola and the rest of my colleagues but Mauro is not going to change his agent.”



“Icardi’s release clause (€110 million) is not a problem. Mauro has improved a lot. Inter paid him € 13 million in 2013 and a few top clubs want to pay his release clause. It means Inter made a real deal and Icardi has improved.”

