Inter star Mauro Icardi is regarded as one of the best strikers in Serie A and in Europe and it is no coincidence Real Madrid are reportedly thinking of the Argentinean to replace Karim Benzema at the end of the season. Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract, a decent fee for a top striker who is still very young.



Reports in Italy also suggest Icardi will be pushing to leave Inter if the nerazzurri do not qualify for Champions League.



Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara is doing nothing to keep Inter fans calm. The Argentinean showgirl, in fact, has recently posted two pictures on Instagram claiming to be on his way to Madrid.



Wanda Nara, however, has already clarified that she is going to Argentina for work and that she will only stop in Madrid for a few hours before taking a new flight for South America.











Travel ... to work ... Un post condiviso da Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) in data: Gen 22, 2018 at 9:38 PST