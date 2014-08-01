Wanted man Werner unlikely to come to Italy
17 February at 11:00RB Leipzg superstar Timo Werner is reportedly set to be a wanted man during the upcoming winter transfer window, but he is unlikely to come to Italy.
The 21-year-old German star has been on fire for Leipzig since he joined from Vfb Stuttgart in the summer of 2016. He played a vital role in helping Leipzig finish second in the Bundesliga last season and has been impressive this season as well. He has scored ten times in the league this season and his brace against Napoli in the Europa League recently caught the eyes of many.
It is said that while the striker will be one of the most wanted men in the upcoming transfer window, he is unlikely to join any Italian club.
While the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have drawn links with Werner, he has clarified in a recent interview: "I would be lying to say that I wouldn't want to play a club Bayern Munich, for Manchester United or City, either one one out of Real Madrid or Barcelona. The only Championship I wouldn't want to play in is in the Italian and the French."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
