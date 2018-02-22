Watch: 10,000 Napoli fans welcome team home after last-gasp win against Juve

Napoli’s win against Juventus yesterday night could be the key for the azzurri’s third scudetto in their history.



The azzurri are one point behind Juventus with four games left to be played but the Old Lady is due to meet both Inter and Roma away, leaving room for hope for the azzurri who won their last Serie A title back in 1990.



Maurizio Sarri’s side was welcomed in Napoli by 10,00 cheering fans yesterday night.

The team bus could not leave Capodichino airport because of the amount of fans waiting for their idols who got off the bus to celebrate alongside them.



Napoli players spent one hour outside the airport before making return to their technical centre where they found a few more fans who also stopped the bus to celebrate the stunning away win with Juventus.



