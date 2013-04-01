Today is the last day of Silvio Berlusconi as AC Milan president. This morning the club will cash in the € 370 million left to pay for the club’s sale and a meeting in Milan city centre has already begun. Our reporter Daniele Longo is following every step of the meeting.The meeting is taking place in the headquarters of the law firmand it begun at 9.12 am (CET +1). Chinese entrepreneurjoined the meeting at five to ten with their arrival at the meeting that has been filmed by our reporter on the spot.​Watch this space for morewhich is going to take place today putting an end to Silvio Berlusconi’s presidency at the club.