Watch: a new era starts for AC Milan as decisive meeting for club’s sale begins
13 April at 10:46Today is the last day of Silvio Berlusconi as AC Milan president. This morning the club will cash in the € 370 million left to pay for the club’s sale and a meeting in Milan city centre has already begun. Our reporter Daniele Longo is following every step of the meeting.
The meeting is taking place in the headquarters of the law firm Gianni Origoni & Partners and it begun at 9.12 am (CET +1). Chinese entrepreneur Han Li and new AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone joined the meeting at five to ten with their arrival at the meeting that has been filmed by our reporter on the spot.
Watch this space for more live updates on the sale of AC Milan which is going to take place today putting an end to Silvio Berlusconi’s presidency at the club.
#Closing #Milan, l'arrivo di #Fassone presso lo studio di avvocati Gianni, Origoni & Partners pic.twitter.com/taJADVVYGC— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) April 13, 2017
