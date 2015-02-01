AC Milan fans were left absolutely delighted by their team’s comeback during today’s derby of Milan. The rossoneri managed to recover from two goals down against Inter scoring a late equalizer with Cristian Zapata. During the game AC Milan fans exposed a banner against Adriano Galliani who has step down as the club’s CEO after that Yonghong Li has finally acquired a majority stake in the club.







“The flight of the condor is over. Now you are a free agent too”, the banner reads.

