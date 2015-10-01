Watch: AC Milan's Donnarumma makes unbelievable save against Empoli
23 April at 17:00AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has probably just made the best save of the season in Serie A. The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation managed to save a short-range shot by Empoli striker Massimo Maccarone who was about to score the 3-1 to seal Empoli a crucial win. The Tuscans’ striker, however, was left frustrated by Donnarumma’s unbelievable save in the 85th minute although the save of the promising goalkeeper did not allow AC Milan to seal a home win against the relegation candidates.
MILAN-EMPOLI 1-2 AS IT HAPPENED
Unbelievable #Donnarumma save. #MilanEmpoli #ForzaMilan #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/OBKZZI0sK8— SP Weekly (@SP_Weekly) April 23, 2017
