The deal is not official yet, but at this point it’s just a matter of time as the first picture of Luiz Adriano holding the shirt of Spartak Moscow is circulating on Twitter since a few hours.







The Brazilian striker has found economic agreement with the Russian side. Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed that the Brazilian striker was close to joining Spartak Moscow at the end of December and now the deal is almost done. Former Juventus assistant coach Massimo Carrera who is the current head coach of Spartak Moscow also appears in the picture alongside the former AC Milan striker who has signed a four-year, €4.5 million-a-year-deal.



