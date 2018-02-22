Watch: AC Milan technical staff assaulted on bus before Juve clash

The bus of AC Milan technical staff was assaulted in Turin, hours before the kick-off of Juventus-AC Milan. According to a report of Il Corriere della Sera the bus was assaulted after leaving the team’s hotel in Turin city centre. It is still unclear who carried out the attack on the bus that made return to the hotel after the assault.



The attack did not happen close to the stadium and there was no tension between the fans of the two clubs outside the Allianz Stadium before the game.



Lorenzo Bettoni