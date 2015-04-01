AC Milan unveiled their two latest signings Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia before the kick off of the Europa League play off clash against Craiova yesterday night. The rossoneri have yet to register both players as they are facing bureaucratic issues. The BPM Group, in fact, has rejected AC Milan economic guarantees for the signings of the former Juve and Lazio stars and the representatives of the club are trying to solve the situation as soon as they can. Our reporter Daniele Longo was at the San Siro yesterday night and here’s the video of the unveiling of Bonucci and Biglia, waiting for AC Milan to finally register their signings.