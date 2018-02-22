Watch: AC Milan wish Happy Birthday to Man Utd legend Beckham
02 May at 17:40AC Milan have taken to Instagram in order to wish former Manchester United and England captain David Beckham a Happy Birthday. Beckham, who enjoyed two separate loan spells at the Rossoneri during his time with MLS outfit LA Galaxy, turns 43 today. He is remembered fondly by Diavolo fans, after impressing under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti in 2009 and 2010. Scroll down to view their tribute to the Londoner, who also represented the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain during a glittering playing career.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
