Juventus bosshad quite a big argument with Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici yesterday night after Juventus’ lose against AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup final. The video was shot by a fan that was at Doha’s Stadium yesterday and shows a very irritated Allegri shouting at both Marotta (who stands still) and Paratici who, on the other hand, hits back at the Juventus’ tactician. Yesterday’s defeat against AC Milan hurts as the second defeat in two months against AC Milan has led Juventus to lose their first trophy of the 2016/17 campaign.