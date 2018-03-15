Alvaro Morata could be in a world of trouble after reacting to Barcelona fans with a rather rude gesture.

As Chelsea were under the cosh against Barcelona (3-0), the Spaniard was thrown on to the pitch with 23 minutes to go. He was greeted with a chorus of boos, and insulted to the tune of "Madridistas hijos de..." (we’re not translating that one) and "que malo eres, Morata que malo eres" (“you’re such a terrible player”, basically).

The former Real Madrid star’s reaction was to grab his genitals, something which was picked up a camera on the sidelines.

This is just the latest downturn in a season which had begun so promisingly for the

What next for the former Juve icon?

€65 million striker, who has gone from being the player who reached double figures in the EPL very quickly to flopping since December. He hasn’t netted since then, and has started only one game since Olivier Giroud joined.