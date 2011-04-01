Watch: Antonio Conte's amazing celebration after Cahill's game winner
18 March at 20:05Chelsea' Antonio Conte is well known for his celebrations as the Italian manager is full of energy. Today he pulled off another great celebration as Gary Cahill scored a 87th minute game winner for the blues against Stoke City, allowing them to get a temporary 13 point lead on second and third placed Tottenham and Manchester City. As Cahill scored, Conte celebrated by doing a few pull-ups !
Watch the Antonio Conte celebration right here (@CFCvid) :
Antonio Conte Celebration vs Stoke City#CFC #Conte pic.twitter.com/JhjRl36GBu— CFCVID (@CFCvid) March 18, 2017
