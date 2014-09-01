Watch Antonio Valencia's wonder strike for Man Utd after just four minutes
17 September at 17:05
It was all about Wayne Rooney’s return to Old Trafford but the early headlines belong to attacking full-back Antonio Valencia who has put the Red Devils ahead after just four minutes with an absolutely superb right-foot strike which left Everton keeper Jordan Pickford stranded.
Valencia is wearing the captains armband this afternoon and the player who used to wear on the opposing side would have been proud to have scored a goal of such quality.
Valencia scores his first goal at Old Trafford since Jan 2014. Another fast start from Man United. pic.twitter.com/HhSkuCt0pU— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) September 17, 2017
