Watch: Argentine midfielder’s shock tackle on future Juventus star

Juventus have completed the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur with the Uruguayan starlet that will be joining the Old Lady in a € 9.4 move from Boca Juniors at the end of the season. The Old Lady has refused to pay an extra € 2.5 million to sign the player in the January transfer window.



Bentancur, 19, is currently on International duty with the U20 Uruguay National team and will fly to Italy at the end of the South American Youth Championship to undergo medical with the Serie A giants.



​During last night’s South American Sub20 clash against Argentina, the opponents’ midfielder Belmonte made a shock tackle on the future Juventus star and deserved a straight red card. Despite the horrible movement of Bentancur’s leg, the player has not picked up any injury and has leaded his team to a crucial 3-0 win.

