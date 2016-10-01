Watch: Argentinian winger undergoes AC Milan medical

Argentinian winger Lucas Ocampos is in Milan to undergo medical with AC Milan. The Marseille winger joined Genoa on loan last summer and AC Milan have found agreement with both the Ligue1 and the Serie A side to sign the player on loan until the end of the season. The player is having his AC Milan medical and our reporter Daniele Longo has spotted him while entering the medical clinic where tests will be held today. “I’m happy to be here, I’ll try to do my best”, the 22-year-old told reporters.

