In a remarkable twist, it appears that Arsenal fans are set to show their support tonight for embattled Coach Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has been under the cosh of late, with his side languishing a massive twelve points short of fourth place. This could very well be the second season in a row that the North Londoners are not in the Champions League.

According to a series of tweets, it appears that a pro-Wenger poster will appear.

This would be in stark contrast to the anti-Wenger banner that appeared last season, which had been famously brought by Arsenal Fan TV pundit DH.