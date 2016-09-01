Watch: asking Super Bowl fans about the big Serie A game Juventus-Inter

Our friends Marco Messina and Michael Kantaris are back with another great video of IFTV. Tonight is a big night for both US and Italian sports aficionados as New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will be playing at Huston’s NRG Stadium tonight in the Super Bowl’s final, whilst, in the other part of the globe, Juventus and Inter will play a key Serie A clash at the J Stadium. Marco and Michael have asked sports fans around New York their thoughts on tonight’s big game in Serie A, but most of them seem to have no clue about the game everybody is being waiting for in Italy...watch the video and...have fun!



Italian Football TV