Watch: Australian starlet Petratos scores insane Roberto Carlos style free kick

Brisbane Roar and U-23 Australia national team midfielder Dimitri Petratos has scored a stunning Roberto Carlos free kick goal in his side’s 3-2 defeat at hands of Melbourne Victory. Petratos scored in the 30th minute of the first half when his side were already three goals down. The talented midfielder’s goal gave his side hope to level the game even if they eventually failed to snatch a draw finishing the game with a bitter 3-2 defeat. Many players and Petratos himself, however, will remember this game for very long time given the beauty of this insane free kick-goal.



