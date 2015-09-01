Watch: Balotelli scores against Psg as Motta and Di Maria see red

Mario Balotelli scored the opener in Nice’s 3-1 win over Psg yesterday night. The Italian striker netted his 14th goal of the season, levelling his personal record in terms of goals scored in one single campaign. Psg’s defeat means Unai Emery’s side are almost out of the race for the Ligue1 title given that Monaco are enjoying a three-point lead on top of the Ligue1 table with Jardim’s side that have one match in hand. Thiago Motta and Di Maria made things worse yesterday night as both stars were showed straight red cards for two harsh tackles on their opponents. Watch goals and highlights below:

