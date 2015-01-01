90: Dembélé provides the pass for Suárez and the Uruguayan makes no mistake for the fifth #ForçaBarça #BarçaEspanyol (5-0) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 9, 2017

Ousmane Dembele transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona as he came in to replace Neymar. As Barcelona received 222 million euros for the Brazilian, they re-invested a large part of it (close to 150 million euros including bonuses) on the young French offensive talent. Dembele got his debut tonight for the Blaugrana as he came on as a substitute in their game versus Espanyol. Barcelona ended up winning the game by a 5-0 score as Dembele picked-up an assist. Messi scored three goals for his club. Here is how Barcelona celebrated his first assists.