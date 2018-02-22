The UEFA Youth League was decided earlier today and it's safe to say that the final was pretty one-sided, as the Catalan club won by three goals to nil. They took the lead already in the 32nd minute and added to that in the 51st respectively 92nd minute. Alejandro Marques was a big hero for Barcelona as he bagged two goals.

Barcelona's U-19 team beat Chelsea's U-19 side in the final of UEFA Youth League, claiming this year's title of the competition.