Watch: Barcelona legend Xavi meets Juventus player ahead of Italian Super Cup clash
21 December at 13:30Barcelona legend Xavi has met Juventus’ footballers and team members today ahead of the bianconeri Italian Super Cup clash against AC Milan which is being scheduled for next Friday. The official Twitter account of Juventus has posted pictures of the former Barcelona star while talking with some players of the Serie A giants like Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and also with the club’s director of sport Fabio Paratici. Watch the pictures using the link below.
A Doha il saluto ai Bianconeri da parte di un grande campione: #Xavi #JuveMilan #SupercoppaTIM pic.twitter.com/7P9OIh9XLN— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 21, 2016
Share on