The staff and players of Barcelona have paid their respects to the victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack on Las Ramblas that has so far claimed 13 lives.



As a minutes silence was observed throughout Spain at midday local time, the club, whose iconic Camp Nou stadium is just a stone’s throw away from where the incident took place, took their places on the training ground as the city starts three days of mourning.



Barcelona are due to start their new season campaign at home to Real Betis on Sunday.



