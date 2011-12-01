Barcelona’s 2017/18 home kit has been leaked by the reliable specialized website Footyheadlines. Barcelona’s home kit for next season will be pretty similar to the one worn by the blaugrana in the 2011/12 campaign.

















The new home kit will have tighter red and blue stripes and the main sponsor of the club will also chance. According to Footyheadlines, Rakuten will be the new sponsor of the La Liga giants who have two games left to leapfrog Real Madrid on top of the table this season.