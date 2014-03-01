In a dress rehearsal for the Copa del Rey Final, Alaves are hosting champions Barcelona this afternoon and the visitors raced into a 1-0 lead with a sublime goal from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.



A classic team goal that has become the club’s trademark, “Il Pistolero” was on hand to fire the Blaugrana ahead as they look to close the gap at the top to just one point. PSG representatives at the game will need no further reminder at what this Barcelona team can do when they are in the mood.

