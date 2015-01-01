Watch: Bayern Munich bid farewell to Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso & Philipp Lahm
21 May at 10:33The next season will be a very strange one for Bayern Munich as it will be their first without Xabi Alonso and Philipp Pahm. The duo had announced to retire from football earlier this season and yesterday they played the last game in their careers. The Bavarians’ boss Carlo Ancelotti replaced the former Liverpool star in the 82nd minute and the ex Germany captain five minutes later.
The crowd of the Allianz Arena gave their stars a well deserved standing ovation as two of the most shining stars of the last 15 years of football were making their last steps as professional footballers in a football pitch. During their career, the German and Spaniard won 40 trophies combines.
Se va un gran #XabiAlonso hoy el fútbol pierde un jugador de los se siempre. Espero verte por el #RealMadrid pronto #GraciasXabiAlonso pic.twitter.com/Zxruvv75iw— Doble R (@r_doble) May 20, 2017
Der Abgang einer Legende! #Lahm pic.twitter.com/p52ItQL8LJ— Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) May 20, 2017
Go to comments