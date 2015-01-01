Se va un gran #XabiAlonso hoy el fútbol pierde un jugador de los se siempre. Espero verte por el #RealMadrid pronto #GraciasXabiAlonso pic.twitter.com/Zxruvv75iw — Doble R (@r_doble) May 20, 2017

The next season will be a very strange one for Bayern Munich as it will be their first without Xabi Alonso and Philipp Pahm. The duo had announced to retire from football earlier this season and yesterday they played the last game in their careers. The Bavarians’ bossreplaced the former Liverpool star in the 82minute and the ex Germany captain five minutes later.The crowd of the Allianz Arena gave their stars a well deserved standing ovation asDuring their career, the German and Spaniard woncombines.