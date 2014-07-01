Watch: Benevento goalkeeper scores last-gasp goal to deny AC Milan win
03 December at 14:37This is simply unbelievable. AC Milan have been denied their first win under Gennaro Gattuso as the rossoneri were held to 2-2 draw by relegation candidates Benevento who have sealed their first point of the campaign. AC Milan had been leading the game twice thanks to goals came courtesy of Jack Bonaventura and Nikola Kalinic but the rossoneri did not manage to maintain the lead as they allowed goals of Puskas at the beginning of the second half and Alberto Brignoli seconds before the final whistle.
Oddly, both Puscas and Brignoli are out on loan at Benevento. The Rumanian striker is contract with Inter, whilst the Italian goalkeeper has joined Benevento on loan from Juventus
Benevento win their first point of the Serie A season, against Milan, with a 95th-minute flying header from their keeper pic.twitter.com/d0El8LgKbv— James Dart (@James_Dart) December 3, 2017
