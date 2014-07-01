Benevento win their first point of the Serie A season, against Milan, with a 95th-minute flying header from their keeper pic.twitter.com/d0El8LgKbv — James Dart (@James_Dart) December 3, 2017

This is simply unbelievable. AC Milan have been denied their first win under Gennaro Gattuso as the rossoneri were held to 2-2 draw by relegation candidates Benevento who have sealed their first point of the campaign. AC Milan had been leading the game twice thanks to goals came courtesy ofbut the rossoneri did not manage to maintain the lead as they allowed goals ofOddly, both Puscas and Brignoli are out on loan at Benevento. The Rumanian striker is contract with Inter, whilst the Italian goalkeeper has joined Benevento on loan from Juventus