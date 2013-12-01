Benzema scores the second goal! pic.twitter.com/aEX2GKrmp4 — Rey (@RMadrid_Rey) May 21, 2017

​Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead as he scored a nice goal. Los Blancos had taken the lead thanks to their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema has now given Real a two goal cushion against Malaga. Zidane's club are now inches away from winning the La Liga title as there is 30 minutes left in their game against Malaga. Barcelona are also currently playing but are losing 1-2 to Eibar.