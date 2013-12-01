Watch: Benzema doubles Real's lead as the la Liga title is now inches away
21 May at 21:18
Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead as he scored a nice goal. Los Blancos had taken the lead thanks to their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema has now given Real a two goal cushion against Malaga. Zidane's club are now inches away from winning the La Liga title as there is 30 minutes left in their game against Malaga. Barcelona are also currently playing but are losing 1-2 to Eibar.
Watch Benzema's goal right here on Calciomercato.com (via @RMadrid_Rey ):
Benzema scores the second goal! pic.twitter.com/aEX2GKrmp4— Rey (@RMadrid_Rey) May 21, 2017
Go to comments