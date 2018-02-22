Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has had Davide Astori’s number tattooed on his side, the Italian trequartista has revealed through his official Instagram account. Bernardeschi had already had the text of the hail Mary prayer tattooed on the same side of his body and after the tragic death of his former team-mate he decided to add the number who belonged to Astori at Fiorentina and Cagliari.









Bernardeschi posted this picture yesterday night adding two hashtags #Wishyouwerehere and #Friendswillbefriends.

