Watch: Bonucci and Chiellini argues over Messi shirt

Juventus have made it through the Champions League semi-finals managing to eliminate Barcelona through a 3-0 win on aggregate. The Old Lady held the LaLiga giants to 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp yesterday night and ESPN spotted a hilarious argument between Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. The Italian centre-backs played a perfect game yesterday night with conceding only a few goal attempts to the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Seconds before the final whistle, Bonucci asked Messi to swap shirts at the end of the game with Giorgio Chiellini who reproached his team-mate. According to some sources, Chiellini wanted Bonucci to remain concentrated till the very end of the game, but other reports claim Chiellini also wanted to swap shirt with Barcelona’s n.10 who, however, gave his shirt to Bonucci after the final whistle.





