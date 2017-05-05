Watch: Brazilian starlet kisses Neymar’s sister in Barcelona
05 May at 13:10Brazilian star Gabigol has just posted several pictures on his Instagram account showing himself in Barcelona alongside Neymar’s sister Rafaella. The Brazilian striker joined Inter for € 30 million from Santos last summer but has been struggling with game time in Serie A so far this season. Gabigol was a transfer target of Barcelona as well but the Serie A giants managed to seal the transfer of the promising Brazilian starlet who, however, could leave Inter at the end of the season either on loan or on a permanent deal.
