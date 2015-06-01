Plenty of footballers and fans are in favour of the new Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that has been introduced in certain competitions around the world but Brazilian star Kaka fell foul of the new technology in the most bizarre circumstances during Orlando’s MLS game against New York last night.



With the game in injury time, a scuffle broke out over a dispute throw-in which led to several players losing their cool. 35-year-old Kaka jokingly put his hands over the mouth of opposition player Aurelien Collin who saw the funny side. However, the officials did not share the same sense of humour and after playing the incident back, decided to give the former World Cup winner his marching orders.



