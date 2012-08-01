Riccardo Bravetti is Calciomercato’s new hero, having rejected the chance to attend the Miss Italy final because Inter are playing that day.

A further twist: his sister is one of the finalists.

Riccardo received a particular phone call last night: his sister Ilenia was on the phone… and on national television!

She confirmed to him that she had been shortlisted as one of Miss Italy’s 30 finalists, and that the final was to take place on Sunday.

Riccardo answered by expressing doubt, “because Inter are playing SPAL that day”.

Riccardo is a Calciomercato reader, having written “Thanks for sharing. Long live football!” in one of our Italian pieces.

We congratulate him for choosing football (against an admittedly modest opponent) over going to what many would consider to be a meaningless, frivolous show.