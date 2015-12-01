Watch: Buffon responds to Casillas' Twitter praise
25 January at 17:53It is no secret that Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas have an immense respect for each other. The legendary duo have been facing each other many times over the last fifteen years both with their clubs (Juventus and Real Madrid) and their national teams (Italy and Spain). In the next month, Buffon and Casillas will play one against the other for two more times as the Serie A giants face Porto in a Champions League last 16 stage. The Spanish keeper has praised Buffon using his official Twitter accound today and Buffon's reply has not taken long to arrive. Buffon and Casillas show some respect for each other also on social media. Hats off to them!
@IkerCasillas @ChampionsLeague I don't choose. We are the best— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) 25 gennaio 2017
Share on