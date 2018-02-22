In the 35th minute, AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu gave the thousands of traveling supporters hope of a miracle comeback as he deposited the opening goal of their second leg match against Arsenal.The away goal gave the Rossoneri a 1-0 lead in the match, and halved Arsenal’s aggregate lead. It seemed that the hosts would be in for a long 65 minutes until the final whistle.However, only seconds later, Milan conceded a penalty kick, which Danny Welbeck made no problem of, and Arsenal’s aggregate lead became 3-1.