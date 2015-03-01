Look at his goal right here:

GOOOOOAL!!!!! ⚽️ How often do we see this? That ball, that run, that finish. #BolgnaNapoli pic.twitter.com/kYm5zqD5NM — Sempre! SSC Napoli (@SempreSSCNapoli) September 10, 2017

Bologna are taking on Napoli in what should be a very important game for Napoli. Sarri's men have the chance to catch up to both Juve and Inter (who have 9 points each). The first half ended 0-0 but Callejon has now given Napoli an important lead as he scored off an Insigne wonder assist. There is about 10 minutes left in this game as Napoli are holding on for all three points.