Another big day in Serie A has just passed with some surprising results coming from Italy’s top flight. Table leaders Juventus were held to 1-1 draw by city rivals Torino yesterday night, whilst Inter have lost more ground in their race to qualify for Europe as they lost to Serie A strugglers Genoa away.Chelsea and Manchester United fans should be particularly interested in this result as two of their summer targets scored for Lazio today. Keita Balde netted the opener in the 2minute, whilstKeita was scouted by Manchester United a new months ago, whilst both Chelsea and the Red Devils are being linked with a summer move for the Dutch centre-back. Both players are likely to leave Lazio at the end of the season.As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte’s side is also interested in Fiorentina’swho scored a last-gasp goal against Sassuolo to secure Fiorentina one point.