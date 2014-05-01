Watch: Chelsea and Man Utd targets on the scoresheet in Serie A matchday 35
07 May at 17:26Another big day in Serie A has just passed with some surprising results coming from Italy’s top flight. Table leaders Juventus were held to 1-1 draw by city rivals Torino yesterday night, whilst Inter have lost more ground in their race to qualify for Europe as they lost to Serie A strugglers Genoa away. Lazio, on the other hand, are likely to qualify for Europa League having won against Atalanta for 7-3 in an Olimpico clash.
Chelsea and Manchester United fans should be particularly interested in this result as two of their summer targets scored for Lazio today. Keita Balde netted the opener in the 2nd minute, whilst Stefan De Vrij scored Lazio’s 5th goal minutes before the end of the first half. Keita was scouted by Manchester United a new months ago, whilst both Chelsea and the Red Devils are being linked with a summer move for the Dutch centre-back. Both players are likely to leave Lazio at the end of the season.
#Keita! #Lazio in vantaggio! #LazioSampdoria 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ZIqfCxCFp2— Alessia Novelli (@Alessia_Nov) May 7, 2017
#DeVrij! #LazioSampdoria 5-1 pic.twitter.com/f4IGPdMLSO— Alessia Novelli (@Alessia_Nov) May 7, 2017
As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte’s side is also interested in Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi who scored a last-gasp goal against Sassuolo to secure Fiorentina one point.
فيديو هدف التعادل لـ فيورنتينا - فيديريكو بيرنارديسكي - الدقيقة 90+4#ساسولو_فيورنتينا #SassuoloFiorentina pic.twitter.com/8cP0Voc3LH— فيورنتينا بالعربي (@Fiorentinaaraby) May 7, 2017
Go to comments