Watch: Chelsea and United target scores for Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has attracted the interest of many big European clubs this summer as Chelsea and Manchester United are both said to be following the youngster. He scored today for Barcelona in their home game against Betis as Conte and Mourinho's clubs are surely following the situation closely. They are said to be willing to pay his release clause but this remains to be seen.



You can watch the goal right here (via a Youtube link) :



