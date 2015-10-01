He’s one of the most wanted strikers in Europe and now Patrik Schick will have done his reputation no harm with a superb opening goal for Sampdoria against Crotone this afternoon. The 21-year-old brought back memories of Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp’s goal against Newcastle at the start of the century as he deftly flicked the ball beyond a defender before coolly slotting home.



Reports suggest that Chelsea and Liverpool lead the Premier League race to try to sign him this summer; goals like this will add more value to his transfer fee.